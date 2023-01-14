0
Menu
Entertainment

My boyfriend drinks a concoction of his body fluids, I love him, what should I do?

How To Avoid An Emotional Meltdown Alt 1440x810 A confused woman seeking help

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am a 25-year-old Liberian woman who recently moved to Ghana to be with my boyfriend. We met through a dating site, and our first encounter was a whirlwind of passion and pleasure. He was unlike any man I had ever been with before - strong, confident, and incredibly skilled in the bedroom.

After that first encounter, we kept in touch and eventually started dating. He flew me to Ghana to spend time with him, and I fell deeply in love with him. He was everything I had ever wanted in a man - handsome, caring, and financially stable. He even offered to support me financially, paying me a monthly allowance of 10,000gh.

But as our relationship progressed, I began to notice something strange about my boyfriend. He worked at night and before his work, he drinks a special concoction made up of his body fluids including his semen and salt solution. I was confused and scared, suspecting that he might be into money ritual or something sinister. I confronted him about it, but he brushed off my concerns, assuring me that he would never harm me.

I am torn between my love for him and my fear for my safety. I don't want to leave him, but I am also afraid of what he might be capable of. I am reaching out to GhanaWeb for advice on what to do in this situation. Should I stay with him and trust that he won't hurt me, or should I leave him and protect myself?

I am deeply in love with this man, but I am also afraid for my safety. Please help me figure out what to do.

EAN/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode