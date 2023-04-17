10
'My boyfriend once slept with me 27 times in one day' – Actress

Monalisa Stepehn3.png Monalisa Stephen is a popular Nigerian actress cum plus size model

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nigerian actress and body positivity advocate, Monalisa Stephen, has left the internet buzzing once again after she disclosed another shocking revelation about her sexual life.

One can recall that the plus-sized actress stated that her boyfriend gets down on her when she’s on her period and it generated massive reactions.

In another development, Monalisa has garnered reactions for disclosing that she and her boyfriend had once had sex 27 times in one day.

While speaking about her bedroom skills in a viral video, Monalisa claimed that she visited her boyfriend and they had marathon sex throughout the day. She said;

“He f*cked me 27 times

We were just together and it happened.

One particular day I went to see him and he f*cked me 27 times”.

