My butt and everything around me has changed - Vicky Zugah tells 'detractors'

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Vicky Zugah, earlier thise week (Monday, October 11, 2021) had a private birthday dinner with friends and loved ones to celebrate God’s grace and love over her life and also to thank Him for adding another year to her age.

It was all fun and excitement as many of her celebrity friends passed through the private dinner to make her day a memorable one.



The host of the “Red Light Show” on UTV in a brief conversation with blogger, Sammy Kay clarified the rumours making rounds that she has had a butt surgery due to her new curvaceous figure.



Vicky Zugah stated that everything about her has changed now and that includes her curves therefore at the right time she will give a befitting response as to whether she has had a surgery to enhance her figure or not.

Watch the interview below



