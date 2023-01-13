My buttocks matter a lot to lawyer Ampaw; he attacks me for nothing – Shugatiti

Ghanaian nudist and business owner, Shugatiti

Ghanaian nudist, Shugatiti, cannot fathom the numerous criticism and attack on her brand by famous lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, who has called for the closure of her restaurant.

It now seems to her that the lawyer who has been preaching against indecent dressing and public exposure by celebrities might be interested in her although their path has never crossed.



“That man, I guess he loves me, reason why he comes after me. I don’t understand him, I haven’t offended him also…I don’t have his contact details I would have called to question him. He aggressively talks about me on television meanwhile, I haven’t offended him. I have never met him,” Shugatiti disclosed in an interview on the ‘Aggressive Show’ with Kwaku Manu.



“The want me back on the streets (laughs) especially lawyer Ampaw. My buttocks matters a lot to him," she told Kwaku Manu as she burst into loud laughter.



Shugatiti mentioned that, although she makes profit from her new business, she loves to publish explicit content on her social media pages.



"I recently posted one of my explicit photos on my social media page. When I am alone, it strikes me to release such photos. I quickly rush to go take photos of myself. A male photographer is behind all the photos you see," she disclosed.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is famed for rebuking celebrities who wear clothes that put their skin and other sensitive body parts on display.

In a 2022 interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni, the lawyer called for the arrest of actress Efia Odo for stepping out publicly in a dress that bared her nipples during the launch of rapper Kwesi Arthur's album on April 21, 2022.



"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material...we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious...it is a crime because she posted it on cyber (social media).



"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals," lawyer Ampaw told GhanaWeb in an interview on April 22, 2022.











