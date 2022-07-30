My car is not fueled with palm oil or seawater – Kumchacha on spending offertory

Prophet Kumchacha

Nicholas Osei, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries has justified the collection of tithes and offerings, citing the upkeep of pastors as a reason the practice should not be discontinued.

In his interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Prophet Kumchacha, as he is affectionately called, mentioned that offertories and tithes support the needs of pastors and the church.



“I believe we have to pay tithe,” the preacher said in the Twi language. “We use tithe and offertory to take care of the expenses of the church including utilities, crusades... We, the pastors, spend the rest. No pastor gives the offertory to God; that’s a big lie. We spend the rest of the money.”



“I drove from my house to this radio station for this interview. So to speak, my car was not fueled with palm oil or seawater. I bought petrol. The car I usually use, if I’m to fill the tank, that would cost me GHC1,400 and it finishes within four days. I don’t have a cocoa farm, I don’t harvest oranges,” he added.



The church has always been divided about tithing, a 10% of one’s income given as an offering to the church.



For those who have argued in favour of tithing, the stance has been biblical.

Leviticus 27:30 (TLB) says, “A tenth of the produce of the land, whether grain or fruit, is the Lord’s, and is holy.” Aside from the fact that the practice is captured in the Bible, persons in favour of the debate have said tithing isn’t for God’s benefit, but rather, for the benefit of the giver because the gesture brings abundant blessings.



“Honor the Lord with thy substance, and with the first fruits of all thine increase: so shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine,” they quote Proverbs 3:9–10 to support their argument.



For those against tithing, Christians are no longer obliged to because they are not under the old covenant.



BB