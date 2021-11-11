My cement was stolen, I was already pissed – Shatta on disrupting IGP meeting

Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has told his side of the story as regards circumstances that led to him storming out of a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday held a meeting with stakeholders of the creative arts industry at the National Police Headquarters Cafeteria Conference Room.



The meeting which saw in attendance scores of showbiz personalities including Stonebwoy, Afia Schwarzenegger, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, A-Plus, Samini and Bulldog was disrupted following an altercation between Shatta Wale and a police officer in the auditorium.

An enraged Shatta Wale consequently stormed out of the meeting.



According to the musician, a police officer was rude towards him, a situation that left him with no option but to retort. He told Joy Entertainment that he was discriminated against because although some attendees were allowed to film proceedings, a police officer ordered him to stop taking shots.



He said: “I just saw people taking out their phones and nobody was talking to them so I felt ‘lemme just take my phone’ because Fred Amugi has been one of my greatest actors that I really want to be with, do a movie with. So, when he was talking, I felt what he was saying was so important to me that I had to keep it for myself. I took a video and one of the officers came and was like ‘phones are not allowed but people were taking pictures when I came so I felt like he was a bit rude.”



Shatta Wale further mentioned that he was already not in the best of moods hence the obstruction triggered the anger.



“From where I was even coming from, someone had stolen my hundred bags of cement and some organization had gone on before I got here so tempers were high”, he said.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has apologised to the police for his actions.



Reports suggest Shatta Wale was nearly arrested but for the intervention of A Plus, Bulldog, and others who pleaded to COP Nathan Kofi Boakye on behalf of the musician.



