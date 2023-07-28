My children are always insulted over 'GHAMRO thief' tag – Rex Omar fumes

Chairperson for Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has disclosed how people have resorted to embarrassing his children due to claims that he has stolen monies belonging to GHAMRO.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the singer disclosed, that anytime people meet his kids, the first thing they say is, 'isnt your father that Rex Omar? the one that is squandering GHAMRO monies?"



He remarked, “Even nowadays when my kids are walking in town people insult them that their father is feeding fat on stolen money belonging to GHAMRO.I have kept quiet all these years because I lead a group of people so you don’t just respond to anything whenever you’re accused falsely.



“But it’s now long overdue because I belong to a family, I have a wife and kids and also I have business partners that I work with so I’m not in this world just because of GHAMRO."



Tackling Akosua Agyapong, who has since been championing the narrative that he(Rex Omar) is corrupt, the 'Abiba' hitmaker said,

“I won’t sit for someone to defame me after building my brand for the past 40 years so until you get me arrested with evidence or prove where I stole money from GHAMRO, Ghanaians must know.”



Watch Rex Omar's full interview with Elsie Lamar below:







