My classmate Shatta Wale is a very stubborn but respectful person - Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian footballer and former Captain of the Back Stars, Asamoah Gyan has described controversial Dancehall musician Shatta Wale as very a stubborn but respectful person.

Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah after coming into the limelight in the music industry has been at the center series of controversies around and beefs with colleagues

His attacks on other celebrities, both local and international have made him very popular though Shatta Wale himself has said otherwise.

Entertainment critics have also rated him as the most controversial musician the industry has ever had.

However, speaking on the issue in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Africa’s top scorer at the World cup Asamoah Gyan who was a classmate of Shatta Wale at Seven Great School in Accra, rather preferred to describe him as a respectful individual.

“He was my mate, Charles Mensah. He was that stubborn guy but very very respectful though.”

