0
Menu
Entertainment

My colleagues who promote their music on TikTok feel they're way ahead - Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata 19j.png Singer Kofi Kinaata

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Kinaata speaks on TikTok music promotion

Kinaata says he has never worked with TikTok stars

Kinaata sends message to Ghanaian singers

Celebrated songwriter and musician, Kofi Kinaata, has said that unlike some of his colleagues, he has never paid any TikTok influencer to promote any of his songs on their platforms but continues to record hits.

Kinaata believes that a host of artistes have high hopes for TikTok stars, the reason why they always employ them to use their songs in their videos which comes at a cost.

He has noted that the trend has some negative impact on songs; once the influencers halt the promotion, the music dies off.

According to him, artistes are fond of "forcing" their songs to become hits.

"Making a hit song is like a fruit. It is not healthy when you force it to ripe. Instead of musicians promoting these songs organically, they turn to shortcuts."

He added: “My music is very popular on TikTok and it is not because I paid any influencer to make videos for it to trend, but ordinary people who appreciate my songs and creativity take up that challenge."

The award-winning artiste told Graphic Showbiz that once the songs of Ghanaian artistes become popular on TikTok, they tend to "feel they are way ahead."

“I have no issues with my fans performing my songs on TikTok but I won’t pay an influencer to do it and that is why I find it quite interesting when some of my colleagues feel they are way ahead just because their songs are trending on that platform,” said Kinaata.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong