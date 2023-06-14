0
My connections at BET Awards not the reason for Camidoh’s nomination – George Britton

George Britton AND CAMIDOH.jpeg George Britton and his artiste, Camidoh

Talent manager, George Mensah Britton, has disclosed what it takes for an artiste to get a nomination at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

According to George Britton who happens to be the manager of Camidoh, his connection and links at the BET weren’t the reasons his artiste was nominated.

“I mean I know some few people at BET and MTV but it’s not because I know them that’s why they recognized our efforts to get this nomination.

“For you to get recognition at that level your song must be at a certain level which would be easy to capture their attention at the BET. So usually what happens is that they look for songs which are popular and easy to be recognized in their space and songs which are good”.

He added on Property FM in Cape Coast, “They considered the work we’ve done previously and as of last year Camidoh performed in over 18 countries in the world so the song became big.

“We even did a remix in Latin America and it was able to penetrate through Mexico and their market so they realized we’ve really done a huge job”.

