My consistent ‘F’s in school showed me my true love for music – Jemere Morgan

Jemere Morgan

Jemere Morgan, son of Gramps Morgan, and the first to fill the 3rd generation of the legendary royal family of reggae, Morgan Heritage, has talked about how he discovered his love for music.

Interviewed on Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, he disclosed that he did not know he had an interest in music until he realized how consistently he had been bagging ‘F’s in all the courses in school.



“When it wasn’t working out in school and I kept getting all ‘F’s. I didn’t like the process of the school. I would find myself in school writing songs, banging on the table, and singing my own songs. I would be making up songs in my head and totally miss out on what the teacher is teaching because I’m busy creating music in my head,” he shared.



Jemere told PM that he did not understand this until he got into Morgan Heritage and reflected on his music and memories of life in school. “I love music so much so I felt like I was wasting my time sitting in a classroom listening to a teacher telling me something that I would never use,” he said.

According to him, he knew from back in school that music is what he always wanted to do, however, he did not know how to articulate to the teacher that he would rather love to have some music homework than what he is teaching.



Jemere Morgan is the grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan and son of Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan. He is currently out with a new song dubbed “Minnie” featuring the Ghetto Kids from Uganda.