0
Menu
Entertainment

My creative design in fashion is a gift - CEO of M&M Fashion

C4B722FA 00CD 42D9 BC7C 1D7E8A91E92D.jpeg Mariam Mohammed

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M&M Fashion, Mariam Mohammed, has disclosed where and how some fashion designers get their ideas.

She explained fashion as the creation of something out of nothing hence, why it takes a lot of creativity to be a fashion designer.

Speaking to Rashida Hamid on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes show’, she said, “I’ll say my creative design is a gift because I didn’t even complete the vocational school I started. I dropped out at some point but I’m just able to put things together for a nice style which people see and also have interest in.”

The designer also gets her inspiration from dreams which turn out perfect whenever she brings them to life.

“Some people also get styles and designs from going out and looking at people and places. It just depends on who is sewing and how creative they can get,” she added.

The fashion designer revealed that personally most of her customers do not give her styles to sew, they rather ask her to choose for them and they always end up liking whatever she does for them.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000