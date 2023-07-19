My dad evicted me from home when I became an actor – Jim Iyke

Popular actor, Jim Iyke

Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has narrated how his dad evicted him from his home over his decision to become a thespian.

He said his dad wanted him to further his education after he got his first degree at 18, but he flouted his decision.



Iyke said his late mother, however, supported his decision to join the film industry, stressing that she gave him the opportunity to realize himself.



The award-winning actor made this known while appearing on the latest episode of the Is This Seat Taken podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.



He said, “I was a straight-A student. And the course was already, I mean, you know the Igbo parent, they decide your life before you are born and probably after you die if they outlive you.



“I was about 18 and a half when I finished my first degree. The idea was, ‘Get your MBA.’ That was the whole plan. My dad’s boss is American, so he already had a setup. And I came home one day and said, I think I really want to be an actor.



“Now, my dad’s fair argument then was that I’m excruciatingly shy. Now, how come you come out? A well-known introvert comes out to say, You want to be an actor? But I think there was something—you know, call it female intuition or whatever. She [my mum] just believed, even before I did. I just saw a glimpse of something that made me believe this is what I wanted to do, but it wasn’t hard-formed. There was no core to it. There was no master plan. There was no road map. It was just a simple conviction. But she believed before I did. And I think that is what makes mothers as unique as they are.

“She started supporting. It became unbearable to stay at home. So much so that one day, my dad woke up and said, ‘Listen, there can’t be two captains on this ship. You either go get this master’s going as quickly as possible. Take one year, go do whatever nonsense you want to do, come back, and then we set the course again. Or you leave my house.’ So I left.



“What she [my mum] instilled in me all through that time of staying with her, learning from her, directing me, guiding me—I think that’s what pretty much shaped the man I became, how I pursued my goals, and what I eventually became today.”



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







