My dad went crazy when he heard me sample him on 'my diary' EP - Gyakie

For many who have long yearned to hear Ghanaian songbird Gyakie and her father, legendary Nana Acheampong on a music project, that might have not happened yet but Gyakie has a way of reliving her father's lyrics on her upcoming project.

The musician who recently announced the tracklist for her new EP, My Diary in an exclusive interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika broke down every single on the project. She also talked about sampling her dad and what it meant for dad.



She made this known after an exclusive listening in Kumasi, Ghana.



Asked if it was deliberate and whether she spoke to the father prior to sampling the song, Gyakie replied saying;



"I'm sure you're talking about Far Away. My dad has a song which is one of his big songs called Si Me So. When I was actually writing that particular verse, it took a second for it to click that I actually brought in my dad's lyrics into the song.

My dad's other name is Mr Loverboy, so I also put that inside and when he heard that song, he was going crazy. It's his favourite song on the project and the fact that I put a line of his in a beautiful song like that, he loves it so much" she said.



My Diary, a six-track EP from Gyakie drops on July 22, 2022.



Watch the full interview.



