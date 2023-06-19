My dad whipped me for underperforming in an end-of-term exams – Arnold

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has reminisced how his father used to discipline him for not performing well in his end-of-term examination.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he recalled one of the instances where he was whipped by his dad for being the fourth-placed student in their end-of-term exams.



Recounting fond memories of his father, Arnold said,



“My father was a disciplinarian and he used to discipline me when I was a kid so he used to admonish me to learn hard until my head burst.

“I remember when I was in class six and my junior brother was in class four and I used to be the first and best student in my class but I became fourth later on. The way my father whipped me with canes when I came as the fourth person in class up till now I still don’t understand why my father compared my results with my junior brother.



He continued, “So that experience I had is something I will never forget and so I want to wish a happy Father’s Day to all Fathers although, ours isn’t like Mother’s Day but we have to be happy ourselves,” he added observed by MyNewsGh.com.