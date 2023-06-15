0
Menu
Entertainment

My daughter is a victim of bullying because of me – Davido

Davido Obo121 Afrobeat singer, Davido

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has revealed some disadvantages that come with being a megastar and being famous.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker acknowledged that there are a lot of advantages that come with being famous, one is, he is able to get anything he wants, however, his fame takes a huge toll on his private life. He explained how her daughter is a target for bullies at school because of his fame.

“I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame but it has its good and bad parts, I get anything I want but it gets stressful because it affects the private aspect of my life and my family. My daughter was even getting bullied in school because she was my daughter. So fame has good sides but also bad sides,” Davido made it known while speaking on ABtalks podcast.

The singer added that his sister had to change the school of her children because they were treated differently for being the niece of Davido.

He said, “My sister had to move her kids out of school because they knew the kids were my nieces/nephews, and it was weird because of how people treated them, so now they are in different schools, and when they know they are related to me it is always crazy.”

On the same platform, the singer mentioned that he has another son who is younger than his late son, Ifeanyi Davido. According to Davido, the name of his son is Dawson and he resides in London with his mother.

EAN/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains