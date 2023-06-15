My daughter is a victim of bullying because of me – Davido

Afrobeat singer, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has revealed some disadvantages that come with being a megastar and being famous.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker acknowledged that there are a lot of advantages that come with being famous, one is, he is able to get anything he wants, however, his fame takes a huge toll on his private life. He explained how her daughter is a target for bullies at school because of his fame.



“I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame but it has its good and bad parts, I get anything I want but it gets stressful because it affects the private aspect of my life and my family. My daughter was even getting bullied in school because she was my daughter. So fame has good sides but also bad sides,” Davido made it known while speaking on ABtalks podcast.



The singer added that his sister had to change the school of her children because they were treated differently for being the niece of Davido.

He said, “My sister had to move her kids out of school because they knew the kids were my nieces/nephews, and it was weird because of how people treated them, so now they are in different schools, and when they know they are related to me it is always crazy.”



On the same platform, the singer mentioned that he has another son who is younger than his late son, Ifeanyi Davido. According to Davido, the name of his son is Dawson and he resides in London with his mother.



EAN/FNOQ