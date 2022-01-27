My daughter will be a global singer in the next 10 years - Stonebwoy

Daughter of Stonebwoy spotted recording a song

Stonebwoy predicts her daughter will be a singer



Wife of Stonebwoy cheers her daughter in a music studio



The four-year-old daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known as Catherine Jidula, has been spotted recording a song in her father's studio.



Truly, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as the award-winning musician has predicted that his first seed will in the next 10 years walk in his shoes by becoming a global singer.



But when this dream comes to pass, Stonebwoy has cautioned critics not to associate his daughters' success with his fame instead, her hard work.

Stonebwoy wrote: "In the next 10 years...don't tell me she didn't hustle cz her father was Stonebwoy lol. #globaldomination."



CJ, with her little voice, was recording a sound that was not really audible to viewers but had her parents cheering her on.



Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla and her husband, looked proud as their daughter gave her best shot at music.



Watch the video below:



