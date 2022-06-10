My decision to marry two wives has elevated both women - Yul Edochie

Actor, Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor bashed for marrying a second wife

Mary Edochie calls out her husband



Actor tells Africans to embrace polygamy



Months after being trolled online for cheating on his wife and marrying his lover as a second wife, actor Yul Edochie has explained the impact of his decision on the lives of both women.



GhanaWeb in April reported about Mr Edochie's new partner, Judy Austin Moghalu, with whom he shares a son. A section of the public including the actor's brother and first wife, Mary Yul-Edochie called him out for taking a new wife despite signing onto a monogamous marriage.



Mary took to Instagram to curse her husband and lover under the post that outdoor her to the world.



Mr Edochie two months after being judged for his decision states that things have fallen into place with his family, reason he doesn't regret the choice he made.



"God works in mysterious ways. Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives. Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come," he wrote in an Instagram post dated June 9.



He has admitted to begging his first wife over the move that troubled her and exposed her to public ridicule. "I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different," but however educated his followers not to be "deceived by the white man's culture," that frowns on polygamy.



Interestingly, the actor, disclosed that Mary Edochie recently bagged an endorsement deal, something she couldn't have achieved if he hadn't taken a second wife.



"May just signed her first endorsement deal. Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment. I have realized that God’s ways are different," he wrote.

Read his statement below:



God works in mysterious ways.



Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives.



Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come.



It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph.



I’m a man after God’s heart.



I'm like King David in the bible.



I communicate with my God and He guides me everyday.



I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different.



God blesses differently.

His ways are not our ways.



Our destinies are different.



Don’t be deceived by the white man's culture.



Same White people that condemn polygamy are encouraging men to marry their fellow men.



In the end judgement is for God.



Even white people don’t understand God fully.



Nobody does, actually. That’s why He remains God.



Many great men in the bible had one wife, many great men in the same bible also had more than one wife.



And if that happens to be your destiny God will elevate you and elevate all that concerns you through it.



My wife May just signed her first endorsement deal.

Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment.



I have realized that God’s ways are different.



Many more deals will still come to her cos she’s a wonderful person.



So is my wife Judy.



She has also been elevated. Now widely known, her career is bigger with a whole lot going for her as well.



Let me not even talk about myself.



My stardom has tripled.



My name is being mentioned in places it never got to before.



My children are blessed.



Summary: The ways of God are different.

Our destinies are not the same.



You may not understand another man’s destiny and that's because you’re not supposed to, except your own.



If God gives you more than one wife it will come with blessings and elevation.



Run your race and put God first in all you do.



He speaks to each of us differently.



Love and Peace to us all.