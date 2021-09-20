My diamonds can buy a house – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that he walks about town with a whole house hanging around his neck.



The singer who has on several occasions bragged about his wealth said the cost of his diamond pieces of jewelry can buy a house.



"I am wearing diamonds, everywhere is diamonds. It is soo expensive, this whole thing can buy somebody's house," said the SM boss in an interview on JoyNews.



According to him, he finds himself being wrongly judged by his fellow musicians and some industry players because they have no idea what show business is all about.

"They don't understand show business, it's not that they don't understand Shatta Wale. I am not perfect and I don't expect everybody to understand me but the show business. They are not getting what I'm trying to say. If I am trying to talk about diamonds someone will not appreciate it, but my diamonds can buy a house. I am wearing an entire house around my neck.



"I can boldly tell you that I am still making money as people think I am not making money. I am always on the move... it's now that Shatta Wale is about to go on tours, it's now that I'm getting my bookings. I have turned down a whole lot of bookings just because I felt it's not right for me... people are paying. I have like 16 bookings which half of it is being paid for so people should just stop talking. I want people to see the growth of Shatta Wale," he said.



He has admonished his colleagues to work hard and put an end to criticising him for voicing out his honest opinion as he explains that he is not perfect.



Shatta Wale furthered: 'Work hard and let's look good in the eyes of people and let's get the recognition we have to get because out there, other countries are doing it. Nigeria and South Africa are doing it, why are we not doing it? We always want to go bring people's genres into the country."



