0
Menu
Entertainment

My digital streams go up anytime my song is performed by Burna Boy - Black Sherif

Black Sherif And Burna Boy 850x560 Musicians Black Sherif [L]; Burna Boy [R]

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, a multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, has praised Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, for his immense impact on his music career.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker, said anytime Burna Boy performs his song during his tours, most people visit his digital platforms to stream the song.

Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams you will understand what I’m saying,” he remarked.

He continued “You see during his tours the graphics of my streams go up because different people come to my digital platforms so Burna Boy has been really supportive.

“Big blessings to Burna and big love to him wherever he finds himself and I believe that if I get on the road we go definitely meet for sure,” he said during an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese popularly called ‘Abodam’ recently criticized Burna Boy for not going on his world tour with Black Sherif but rather performing the ‘Second Sermon remix’ alone without the originator.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo