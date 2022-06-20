My digital streams go up anytime my song is performed by Burna Boy – Black Sherif

Black Sherif, Artiste

Black Sherif born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, a multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, has praised Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy for his immense impact on his music career.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker, said anytime Burna Boy performs his song during his tours, most people visit his digital platforms to stream the song.



“Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams you will understand what I’m saying,” he remarked.



He continued “You see during his tours the graphics of my streams go up because different people come to my digital platforms so Burna Boy has been really supportive.

“Big blessings to Burna and big love to him wherever he finds himself and I believe that if I get on the road we go definitely meet for sure,” he said during an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese popularly called ‘Abodam’ recently criticized Burna Boy for not going on his world tour with Black Sherif but rather performing the ‘Second Sermon remix’ alone without the originator.