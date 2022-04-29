My dreads are inspired by John the Baptist – Shasha Marley

Shasha Marley, Reggae musician

Veteran Reggae musician Shasha Marley has revealed that even though he wears dreads, he is a committed Christian who goes to church every Sunday.

According to the Reggae musician, he worships at both the Nigeria and Ghana branches of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.



Mr. Julius Amua-Sakyi, as he is known in private life, made this revelation on the Nkran Kwanso drivetime show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Dr. Kay on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



“As a person who carries dreadlocks, I took my inspiration from John the Baptist, the man who baptized Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” he stated.



“John the Baptist, the man who baptised the man who came to save the world, carried dreadlocks,” he said, adding: “It is not just everybody who carries dreadlocks that is a Rastafarian, as perceived by many Ghanaians.”



He noted that sometimes, people judge him at church over his hair.

“As a Christian, I go to church and people see me and they are like: ‘Ah!’ … but I know I came to the house of the Lord to serve my Lord and not them, so, it doesn’t bother me,” he said.



Shasha Marley was of the view that music is a calling just like how pastors are called by God.



“The work I do as a musician is a form of preaching to the people because music softens the heart of people,” he explained.



Shasha Marley is famous for hit songs like; Maata, I’m Not Ashamed of the Gospel, Shame Politicians, Evil Spirits Walk Away, Buum Buum-Waa Waa, and Promised Land.