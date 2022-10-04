My entire family is under threat – KiDi cries out

Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has expressed worry at the rate at which his family has been receiving threats ever since his old, inappropriate tweets resurfaced on social media.

Earlier, some old tweets in which the afrobeat singer took a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama, the late president John Evans Atta Mills, John Agyekum Kufuor, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, resurfaced online.



Some showbiz personalities, including TV presenter, Delay, actors John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, and Jackie Appiah, also had their share of trolls.



But although the ‘remorseful' KiDi has admitted his errors, the ‘Touch it’ hitmaker said it appears his apologies still don’t count to some people.



Touching on the extent to which people are striving to destroy him, KiDi said some individuals are now going after his family members.



“It’s been 4-5 days now and my whole family is still under threat. Even people that have got nothing to do with the situation are catching heat. The treats are hard to deal with. It’s sad to see that there are people who do not care about your apologies or even who you are ten years ago,” he told Andy Dosty on HitzFM and monitored by GhanaWeb.

On why he didn’t delete the tweets, the Lynx Entertainment signee said he had even forgotten they existed.



“Some of the tweets, honestly, I do not even remember. It’s not like I did not care. What I did was terrible and there is no justification whatsoever. We had to go through so many things to arrive at where we are. We had to unlearn a lot of things that we grew up with and relearn the good ones,” he added.



EB/EA