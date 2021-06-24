My ex-wife aborted our two pregnancies - Bosheba Joshua reveals

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Bohyeba Joshua

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Bohyeba Joshua has narrated how his marriage with his first wife ended.

Sadly, the ‘Mempa Me Ho’ composer revealed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that his marriage with Jemima, otherwise known as Yaa Nicky, lasted for just nine (9) months.



He divulged that they met on Facebook before they decided to marry after they got to know themselves.



Bohyeba Joshua said he was a virgin before they met.



The renowned Gospel musician averred he enjoyed the company of Yaa Nicky due to how supportive she was—and someone who is fun to be with.



Unfortunately, Bohyeba disclosed that their marriage couldn’t stand the test of time.

He recalled his ex-wife terminated two pregnancies before their marriage ended.



According to him, this was revealed by a powerful man of God who was helping them in prayers.



Bohyeba Joshua further talked about the bizarre moment Yaa Nicky asked for a divorce.



Interestingly, he claimed they were not having any issues when she made such a request.