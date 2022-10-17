4
My eyedrop now costs GH¢300 - Yvonne Nelson ‘wails’, asks Akufo-Addo 8 questions

YVonne Nelson Socrate Jab Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has once again tackled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the current economic hardships in the country.

Lamenting the high cost of living in Ghana, the actress took to Twitter to bitterly complain about the price of a certain eye drop she uses daily to prevent her from going blind.

Yvonne disclosed that she risks contracting glaucoma without that particular eye drop which now costs double its initial price.

“Mr. President, Nana Akufo-Addo, this eye drop ( xalacom) was 120ghc, its now 273ghc and even 300ghc in some pharmacies. I need to use this every evening, without it, the pressures on my eye will go up and will result in glaucoma. How many Ghanaians do you think can afford this?” She wrote on Twitter, on October 16, 2022.

The actress however believes that the president has been acting nonchalant while citizens suffer in these hard times.

“Are you still president? Are you still in this country? Do you hear the people crying? Are you this heartless? No more campaigns ahead so you are unbothered? You obviously feel nothing for Ghanaians. Such a disappointment. The country Is bleeding. it’s that bad! We cannot live this way! Are you able to sleep at night? People close to you aren’t telling you? You have failed every citizen!”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
