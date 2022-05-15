0
Menu
Entertainment

My 'fake pregnancy' was a harmless prank that didn't take me to Ankaful - Shatta Michy

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Actress, Shatta Michy has explained why she posted her 'pregnant' pictures on social media.

"I was feeling mischievous over my birthday. When you guys get me, you deal with me very well. So, I was like let me play with you all just a little bit."

She added, "The main lesson from that, for others, especially young ladies and men, was to not believe everything on social media, including comparing your lives to people you watch on social media. If I could fake that, everybody could fake their lives" she said.

Michy who was a sit-in host on UTV’s United Showbiz programme indicated that the picture was "a harmless prank that didn’t take me to Ankaful, we thank God for that.”



Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: