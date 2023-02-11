My family rejected me, tagged me an evil child because of my looks – Kumawood actor

Actor Akwasi Boateng known as Akrugu

Kumawood actor Akwasi Boateng known as Akrugu has revealed how he was rejected by his family members including friends and colleagues in the movie due to his looks.

According to Akrugu, “people used to call me Bosom Ba because of my puffy eyes and my physical looks”



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Kumawood Actor recounted “my father left my mother when she gave birth to me because he was afraid of my physical condition



“I must admit that I was ugly when I joined Kumawood Movie Industry some years ago but now I’m not ugly because I have changed totally though my eyes are still big,” Akrugu told host Osei Kwadwo.



“At first I was shy and ashamed to mingle with others because they teased me about my condition. Even now, people in the industry speak ill about me when they meet me” he added.

“Ambassador, since I was born till now I don’t know my father because he shirked his responsibilities due to my condition but my grandmother and my mother stood by me” he revealed.



He added “Those who rejected me started coming to me when I started shooting movies because of the little fame I got”



“Kumawood Movie Industry has helped me in so many ways but it pains me that I didn’t get money since I joined the industry. I know my time will surely come” he explained.



“When I sleep I can’t close all my eyes because of how big it is and also I can’t interlock my fingers but I’m proud of how God created me”.



“Ambassador, even if I get money like Dangote, Despite, Dr Kwaku Oteng and others, I will never undergo surgery to change my looks. I will use the money for surgery to feed the poor and help the needy”, he vowed.