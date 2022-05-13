'My father and I were at loggerheads before he died' – Shugatiti

I had not seen my dad for almost seven years before he died – Shugatiti

Shugatiti speaks on her father’s demise



Shugatiti touches on bitter relationship with her stepmother



Ghanaian socialite, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, popularly known as 'Shugatiti', has disclosed that she wasn’t on good terms with her father prior to his death.



One can recall that during an earlier interview with Delay, Shugatiti, bemoaned the ill-treatment that her wicked stepmother meted out to her in her own father’s house, under his watch.



Shugatiti, while disclosing that she was from a broken home also stated that her stepmother‘s incessant maltreatment was the reason she fled from home at an early age.



In December 2021, Shugatiti took to social media to announce the death of her father on social media.

The final funeral rite of the late Eric Frimpong Manso, Shugatiti’s father, was held in Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo region on April 2, 2022, and pictures from the event made rounds on social media.



But touching on her father’s demise in an exclusive interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, Shugatiti disclosed that she felt a different kind of pain and this is because she failed to reconcile with him while he was alive.



According to Shugatiti, she had not been in touch with her father for almost seven years before he died.



“We were not on good terms. We had a lot going on that I wouldn’t like to talk about. When I saw his lifeless body lying there, that’s where it hit me. I asked myself if he is really gone. He changed. He wasn’t the man I knew. I had not seen him for six or seven years before he died.



I was sad and I wouldn’t even lie about that. I was crying and people took videos. They thought it was fake. I was the only one who knew how sad I was. I wanted to talk to him but he looked like a different person. He wasn’t the daddy I knew and I learned it is because he fell sick before dying,” She stated.



Asked what her current relationship with her stepmother is, Shugatiti said;

“We are there. At least he is dead now and I wouldn’t have to face my stepmom.”



Watch the video below







