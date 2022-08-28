My father divorced my mom for giving birth to five girls - Lady reveals

Lady reveals why her parents divorced

Source: SVTV Africa

Nigerian based in Germany, Sandie has disclosed that she has no love for her father, and he left because her mother gave birth to only girls.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, the YouTuber indicated that her late father wanted a male child, but her mother gave birth to five girls. As a result, he divorced her and started a family with another woman.



“I don’t know him, but he felt like my mom was giving him girls only, so he had to go and look for a male child. He got married and had kids. I never met him, but I only saw his photo.



His family also supported him because getting a male child was a big deal back then. It is among some tribes in Nigeria. My mom had to care for the five girls alone as a single mother. He never came to search for me or anything,” she

Moreover, Sandie stated that she did not feel like she had lost a parent when she heard of his demise.



“To be honest, I didn’t feel anything. I know that I have lost a father, but I cannot relate in a deep way. So I do not have any fatherly love. My mom trained all of us,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Sandie’s Joyful Space, as she is known on YouTube, schooled in Ghana before migrating to Germany to stay. On her channel, she talks about her 6-year experience as a Nigerian staying in Ghana