My father is the only man to have ever pampered me - Xandy Kamel reveals

Xandy Kamel accuses husband of cheating

Xandy lists father as the only man who spoils her



Xandy Kamel plans not to marry after bitter experience



Actress and television presenter, Xandy Kamel, has disclosed that in her entire life, it is only her biological father who has truly pampered and shown her unconditional love.



Xandy has stated that she found the love that every woman truly desires in the eyes of her father and not her estranged husband, Kaninja, whom she has accused of cheating in their less than two years marriage.



"I don't even remember the last time someone spoiled me," she revealed in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



When asked by Zionfelix if Kaninja, her estranged husband never showered her with any form of special treatment she noted: "My father was the only man who spoiled me... I wasn't married, I was never married. I don't know what you are talking about. I don't know, I think I was dreaming. Some dreams come to pass, others end in the dream."

She furthered: "I am not expensive, in a day, I can live on GH¢100.00. So, in a week I will need GH¢600.00 because I fast on Sundays. I am cheap, I am not expensive to maintain. I tell you," she told Zionfelix when she announced that the blogger is her new sponsor.



According to Xandy, she bottled several red flags in her now collapsed marriage, but now, she plans never to find herself in such a bitter situation.



"The only thing that tastes sweet in this life is food. As for love, it is bitter and sometimes can even cause you to puke."



The actress, who in a viral clip announced to the public that her marriage with Kaninja had collapsed due to his infidelity, has vowed never to remarry or date any man as a result of her bitter experience.



"I don't want to have anything to do with marriage. I will never remarry. I agree that this is my first failed marriage but how many times should I marry? I just want to have fun, explore and make money, travel, spend money and enjoy life, eat good food.. just be me," she disclosed.



