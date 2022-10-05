0
My father never knew I had a full studio in my room – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Wed, 5 Oct 2022

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed how he sneak to record music at home before his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke returns from work.

According to him, his father was unaware of his music career and that he hid his studio which he set up at home from his father.

Sharing his life before fame, Davido said he would make sure to finish recording all his songs before his father returned from work.

Davido disclosed that it was through friends that his father got to know about his passion for music.

Although his family had laid down rules regarding career and work, such that whenever each of them graduate from the University, his father either employs them in one of his companies or gets the person a job in a firm owned by one of his rich friends.

He noted that he was the first person to break away and venture into entertainment.

