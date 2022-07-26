My father owns an oxygen company - Dee Moneey

Ghanaian artite, Dee Moneey

Ghanaian rapper, Desmond Kwame Amoah, popularly known as Dee Moneey, has disclosed that his father owns an oxygen company in the United States of America.



In an interview on Hitz FM following the release of his 'Trapgod Ataankpa' song, the artiste disclosed that he has been working on other businesses aside from music, including his father's company.



“I have a lot of business stuff that I do. It's a lot of business stuff that I juggle. You know my father owns an oxygen factory and stuff as well.

“We do oversee that as well. Oxygen for hospitals, aeroplanes, mechanics. Its production. It is not easy at all as you can imagine," he informed.



The rapper further communicated how he juggled music and business, saying, he had failed to set up a studio in his house and for that reason, he struggled to release music for a while.



“I am supposed to have a studio at the house or everywhere with me, but for some shady reason I never did and I think that's why I wasn’t dropping music all of the time because I needed to always call my boy and ask if he was home.



“I am still doing it this way. I have my friends and producers sending me beats. I sit on it and say, I have to really get into this studio and do something,” he added.



This will be the first interview given by the artiste in a very long time since he left the shores of Ghana.

