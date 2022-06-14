My father raped me at age 14, and my mother deserted me after second marriage - Woman discloses

DJ Nyaami and Comrade 1

Source: SVTV Africa

A US-based Ghanaian woman, known popularly as Comrade 1, has disclosed that her father raped her twice at age 14 after her parents' divorce.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Comrade revealed that she had to leave her father’s house to live on the streets of Nima for four years. She mentioned that her mother owned a food joint in the neighbourhood, but she slept on an empty stomach for days.



Despite living with her father, she worked to support herself and her education. However, her father would complain about her lifestyle and rape her as ‘punishment'.



“My father would grind ginger and put it on the tip of my vagina. Then he would rape me after that. He broke my virginity. The second time he tried to rape me, I shouted, and the neighbours came to my rescue, but he beat me up severely. I left his house and never went back,” she said.

While all these were happening, Comrade’s mother was happily married to another man as her daughter lived on the street in the same vicinity.



“I became a street girl for four years in Nima. I saw them with different men and women, and my mum had a chop bar, but I became my mum’s enemy,” she told DJ Nyaami.



“I had to sell oranges on the streets to see myself through JHS. After that, an aunt offered to help me further my education, and I accepted because I lived without supervision. But her husband also raped me at gunpoint,” she added.