My father sent policemen after me several times – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has narrated how his dad, Chief Adedeji, sent policemen to arrest him several times in the early days of his career.

The ‘OBO’ crooner said his dad was initially against his musical career and wanted him to focus on his education.



Davido revealed this when he featured on Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, United States on the heels of his album release.



The station shared the interview on Youtube on Friday.



Davido said his dad, at different times, sent cops to arrest him and disrupt shows he was billed to perform at.



“He sent police to get me… like he sees a billboard; for example, ‘Davido performing, Wizkid performing’. He would send police to arrest everybody– the show promoter, if you’re there (you would be arrested),” he told the FM station as he and the show presenters laughed about it.

When asked why his dad was doing that, Davido said, “So, I gotta go back to school.”



“He kept on doing it. Then there was one time. This is where I knew that ‘Oh I’m lit!’. They (the police) came and got me. Then I’m in the cell and the dude that got the keys his phone rings, and it’s my song! I said ‘that’s me’. He said ‘you’re Davido?’. I said ‘yes!’. And he let me go.”



He said after then he dropped a record that became big in Africa. “The president was playing it,” he boasted.



When the singer was asked when his dad stopped getting him arrested, Davido said, “I finished school. But I had to do like a part-time stuff.”



He noted that his father didn’t hate music, he wanted him to be serious with his education.

“Not that he hated music, he just wanted me to go to school. And I feel like, he wants that whatever I’m gonna do, I have to be successful,” he added.



He said his father now called him to ask what next, adding that his dad was proud of him, and he was his number one fan.



“He’s calling, asking me what next. He’s like over-asking questions,” he added.