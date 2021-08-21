My father traveled 14 years ago and never came back - Lady shares 'touching' life story

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

A middle-aged woman, Serwaa Akoto has disclosed that she has not set eyes on her father for over a period of 14 years and this incident according to her has led to the death of her grandfather.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Serwaa stated that her father left home in search of greener pastures but has since not returned yet.



She said all efforts to reach him have proved futile.



“My father left to hustle when my brother was a year old. Now he is 14 years. We have asked his friends and family but to no avail. Our uncle keeps telling us that he is in Libya and will come back when things are better for him but he never calls us. His father died three years as a result of his absence. My grandfather said he does not feel my father's presence anymore,” she stated.



Currently, Serwaa sells oranges in Tema and hopes to set up a beauty shop later in the future.

“I have asked around for a beauty training center. I'm just preparing towards the payment then I begin,” Serwaa added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



