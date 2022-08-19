0
Menu
Entertainment

My father was a shoemaker - Obaapa Christy

Christiana Love 333 Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed the struggles she went through as a child while disclosing the kind of jobs her parents did to fend for her and her siblings.

According to the songstress on Accra FM, her father worked as a shoemaker while her mother sold second-hand clothes to support her family.

“I was nobody, but God has made me somebody today. My father was a shoemaker and he had a voice. My dad performed with the late musician, K. Adusei. They both played in a band. My mother sold second-hand clothes.

“She was forceful. Because she didn’t have anything, she was content with what she had. I remember coming home from school to help my mother sell the second-hand clothes she had,” she told host, Nana Romeo.

While disclosing the jobs her parents did, she added that she could walk miles to help her mother sell her second-hand clothes and would sometimes return home empty-handed.

“I would usually go to the Kumasi Magazine. I would walk for miles and still sometimes not get anyone to buy the clothes.

“I also remember staying with my mother's sister and when I woke up in the morning I would go to the grinding mill to blend kenkey so I could take it to school,” she added.

Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:







ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost