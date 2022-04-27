My female fans mean a lot to me - Kwabena Kwabena

Singer Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: Twinsdntbeg

Kwabena Kwabena showers praise on his female fans

Ghanaian singer says he was born to do Highlife



Kwabena Kwabena says Highlife is the only genre that is related to Ghana globally



Ghanaian Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena has explained that he's got mad love and respect for his female fans who mostly connect with his music on different levels.



The 43-year-old ladies' man is known to be one of the best composers of love songs in his country. He has disclosed that most of his works are targeted at women because they are more emotional than men.



Speaking to BBC Focus on Africa radio, Kwabena Kwabena mentioned that he holds his female fans in high esteem considering the support they've shown him over the years.

"It means so much to me because I feel women connect more to emotional things than men.



"Men hardly show emotions though we are feeling it...I kinda channel my message through them. The women will make the men hear what I wanna say (laughs)," he noted.



The award-winning Highlife singer has a tall list of hit songs to his credit. They include, Aso, Royal Lady, Obaa, Fingers, Tokro, Afraid To Lose You, and Kyere Wo Do.



Also speaking to Focus on Africa's Mark Wilberforce, the celebrated singer mentioned that Highlife music is the only genre identified to be from Ghana and has managed to put the country on the map.



According to Kwabena Kwabena, he was born to do Highlife music. "It is a genre which has put Ghana on the map. It is the only genre that is related to Ghana so me being a Ghanaian and loving the fact that I am, I embrace Highlife music as my all and that's what being born to do. I cannot identify myself with any genre but Highlife music."