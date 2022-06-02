5
Menu
Entertainment

My fiancee likes watching me sleep with other women - Micheal Blackson

Blackson1 Michael Blackson and fiancee

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Blackson calls fiancée a freak

Michael Blackson says he has side chicks

Michael Blackson and Rada date other people despite being in a relationship

Less than a month ago, Michael Blackson, a Ghanaian-American comedian, disclosed that he has side chicks aside from his fiancée, Rada Darling.

On the back of that, Blackson has said his wife to be mentioned to him that she loved seeing him make love with other women.

“My girl is a freak, Rada is a freak... earlier in the relationship, she enjoyed watching me sleep with women,” he said.

Micheal and his fiancee had granted an interview where she confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks once a month after he divulged he has always had side chicks in all his relationships.

During a live discussion on relationships which has since gone viral on social media, she admitted that having sex with the same person for more than a year gets boring, so she and Michael spice up their relationship by having other people come into their lives.

“I have been in a long-term relationship, and I said this before, you having s*x with the same individual for years gets boring and I just want some excitement in the bedroom,” she said.

While Michael has the liberty to have other women and he has not given Rada an option to get involved with other people sexually.

According to Michael, Rada has the opportunity to date other women and has forbidden her to have men.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game