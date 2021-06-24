My first cake was made in a microwave – Baker

CEO of Siklite_Gh, Beatrice Dede Addy

Though it was not a dream, an experiment intended to serve as a gift for a friend led to the discovery of her passion now; baking.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siklite_Gh, Beatrice Dede Addy, while sharing her journey to pastry-making on YFM said she was trying to find the perfect gift for a friend on her birthday,



"I didn’t know what to give her because she had almost everything. So I decided to make her something,” she told Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show.



Beatrice went to town and got cake mixtures on display and just had to add some oil to it and make her cake. Although she did not even have an oven to bake the cake, her inherent baking skills manifested “and I made the cake with my microwave, took it to her in school and she loved it.”

Her friend who was impressed by the tasty cake shared it with her colleagues “and I had a couple of encouraging comments.”



With these compliments came encouragement for her to try baking on a commercial scale. “Everyone was like why don’t you give it a try. So it started as a joke and I’ll always bake and give it to friends to eat and review. But this year I had lots of friends and my family telling me that I can bake for people to eat, have fun and also make money, so here I am.”