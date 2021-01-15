My first music video cost Ghc300 – D Black

Rapper D-Dlack

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, D-Black, christened Desmond Kwesi Blackmore has revealed that he struggled to shoot his first-ever music video.

According to him, the video was a very low budgeted one which involved him and a few of his friends.



Speaking in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel on the Y Disco Diaries, D-Black said, “I shot my first ever music video with Ghc300 because I did not have enough money to invest in producing a proper video”.



The music business entrepreneur noted that the video was shot way back in 2010 when he was a student studying Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana-Legon.

He disclosed that the video shoot would have been impossible without the support of his friends. “As a student in Legon then, I also had friends in NAFTI who helped me shoot the video. We used about GhC100 to hire cameras and the rest was done by us”.



D-Black’s first-ever music video was for a song titled ‘Somebody’ which featured sensational highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena which spoke about God’s blessings and timing.