My first official song was with Sarkodie - Benerl

Benerl, Artiste

Young rising artiste, Benerl has revealed that his first official song that came as a hit was with Ghana’s best rapper Sarkodie.

The song was a feature he did with Sarkodie on his ‘No pressure’ album called ‘Don’t cry'.



Explaining how he met Sarkodie on Y107.9FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel, he said, “It started when my management secured a slot for me during Sarkodie’s writing camp. That was the first time I met him but we did magic.”



Apart from making an appearance on Sarkodie’s ‘No pressure’ album, he has also featured Ghanaian rapper Amerado and has dropped his own song dubbed ‘Disco.’

Benerl has hinted that he will release an extended play (EP) which will contain four or six songs by the end of 2021.



‘Don’t cry’ is a love song that was the 12th track on Sarkodie’s ‘No pressure’ album produced by Sarkodie himself and KJ Spio.



Benerl is an afrobeat singer with a record label named Waveyard Entertainment.