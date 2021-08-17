My first time of frying fish - Bridget Otoo spotted in the kitchen

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has said that indeed, cooking is not her thing.

Bridget in her recent post on Facebook was captured struggling with some kitchen duties. She has disclosed that she intends to focus on her books and business.



The broadcaster who deals in the sale of cement and other building materials is also an advocate for women empowerment.



She was captured struggling to put some fresh fish into a frying pan containing hot cooking oil. According to Bridget, this was her first attempt at frying fish.

The Broadcaster who is active on social media wrote: “For the first time in my life, I learned how to fry fish. Cooking isn’t for me, I won’t do it again, I just want to focus on my books and business. Thanks to Chef Abena for teaching me how to fry fish."



