‘My friends are always fighting me because I don’t avail myself’ - Luckie Lawson

Delving into entrepreneurship requires full attention and dedication to make it work even if it requires forsaking one’s social life, Luckie Lawson has indicated in an interview.



Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, the Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur said her close-knitted group of friends have issues with her because of the dedication she gives to her work.



“My friends are always fighting me because I don’t avail myself even for birthday parties and other such events but I always find a way to make it up to them, no two ways about that,” she said.



According to the restaurant owner, focusing on work isn't to stay away from trouble, instead, she said, “It’s just me, I am too busy to be involved in anything else, it is not deliberate that is just being me.”

Luckie also added that aside from focusing on work, her motherly duties keep her busy.



“It’s just been work, work, work and taking care of the kids so much so that I hardly know what else is happening around me. You won’t believe this but I hardly really know what else is going on, it is that serious.



“I sometimes even forget my friends’ birthdays and when I remember after about three or four days, I call them and always find a way of making it up to them", she mentioned.



In 2016, Luckie Lawson explained her break from acting. She said the decision was to afford her the time to take care of her young family and also to manage her restaurant.



She gave an assurance that she would soon bounce back into full-time movie production.