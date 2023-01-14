My goal for 2023 is to chill with Wizkid, Kim Kardashian, others – James Brown

Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown

Controversial cross-dresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to appreciate fans and followers for their support.

Taking a trip down memory lane to becoming famous, James Brown noted that he is glad that he now uses his craft to put smiles on the faces of people who may be going through a lot.



According to him, his goal for the year 2023 is to have good times with some of his favourite celebrities which include; Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Naomi Cambel among others.



He made this known while sharing footage of his arrest in November 2019 on charges of homosexuality.



He wrote;

“I want to thank God almighty for every moment, every second, every breath because a Nation come against me but now All want me, love me, appreciate me and watch me because I put a smile and laughter on their faces due to the fact that a lot of people are going through ALOT and my experience of A lot is what A lot of MEN can Dle through.



I want to use this platform to THANK GOD ALMIGHTY and everyone lover of Every Moment of James Brown I put to their Faces. SPECIAL THANKS To MY NATION (NIGERIA)”



“My new aim for 2023 is THE GLOBE chilling with KIM KARDASHIAN, NAOMI CAMPBELL, DRAKE, NIKITA DRAGON, the love of my life CHRIS BROWN and my Crush WIZKID with my big Auntie TIWA SAVAGE thanks to my late Queen Mother her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”