0
Menu
Entertainment

My grandma is the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me – Burna Boy

Burna Boy 1?resize=618%2C600&ssl=1 Burna Boy

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigerian Artiste Burna Boy has said that his grandmother is the reason why he feels no girl loves him.

According to Burna Boy, the love the woman showers him with is unimaginable and cannot be replicated by any girl that comes into his life.

Burna Boy made this known in a tweet celebrating his grandmother’s birthday.

He said “My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl Loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s Love”.

Nigerian Super Star Burna Boy until recently was dating American Rapper Steflon Don; a relationship the two kept flaunting in the faces of their followers.

However, not much is heard of them in recent times; a worrying feature of most celebrity relationships.

But Burna Boy says he is using his Grandmother’s love as a marking scheme and that is making him feel women do not love him enough.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case