My grandma is the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me – Burna Boy

Burna Boy Ssense E1530607081977 480x279?resize=600%2C401&ssl=1 Burna Boy, Nigerian Artiste

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy, has said that his grandmother is the reason why he feels no girl loves him.

According to him, the love his granny showers him with is unimaginable and cannot be replicated by any girl that comes into his life.

Burna Boy made this known in a tweet celebrating his grandmother’s birthday.

He said “My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s Love”.

Nigerian Super Star Burna Boy until recently was dating American Rapper Steflon Don, a relationship the two kept flaunting in the faces of their followers.



However, not much is heard of them in recent times; a worrying feature of most celebrity relationships.

But Burna Boy says he is using his Grandmother’s love as a marking scheme and that is making him feel women do not love him enough.
Source: mynewsgh.com
