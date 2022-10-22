1
My greatest weakness is that I care too much – Stonebwoy

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has revealed that his biggest weakness is caring more than necessary.

According to the ‘Gidigba’ hitmaker, though is working on other weaknesses he cannot pinpoint, learning to care less is his current goal.

"I think that sometimes I care too much. That is one of my weaknesses," Stonebwoy said.

"It sometimes gets me into some type of fix I don't want to be in. So I am learning to care less", he explained.

He was quick to add that every human has weaknesses.

"Realistically, are we not supposed to have weaknesses as people? So I think that makes us complete", he explained.

The Ashaiman-raised star made this known while responding to a fan's question about his weaknesses and how he intends working on them.

Stonebwoy was speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

