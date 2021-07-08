My harmless comment has been misconstrued – Yaw Tog speaks

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog

• Yaw Tog has been under attack for suggesting that he made musician Stormzy more popular in Ghana

• His comment in an interview has not gone down well with some music lovers



• He has noted that his statement was misconstrued



Young act, Yaw Tog, has indicated that his comment made in a recent interview has been misconstrued.



The rapper on Thursdays, July 8, topped trends after he was quoted saying that he made British rapper, Stormy more popular in Ghana. In 2020, Stormy was featured on the remix of Yaw Tog’s song “Sore” which also had Kwesi Arthur on it.



Many have said that the remix was a contributing factor to the Kumarican rapper’s rise to fame but reacting to this, the young artiste mentioned that Stomzy contributed to his success. However, he also made him more popular in Ghana after working with him.

“He made me more popular in this market. And I made him more popular here too. Because people didn’t know Stormzy in Ghana. So, I think we both did magic to ourselves. Magic to our brands,” he said in an interview on TV3.



He has been trolled on social media for suggesting that he made the British rapper popular in Ghana. Some have described his comment as selfish.



In reaction to this, Yaw Tog in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on July 8, 2021, wrote: "It's quite unfortunate a very harmless comment I made during a recent interview has been misconstrued by a few for whatever reason but regardless, we move. It's Big Mike on the Remix."



His fans have however indicated that there was nothing wrong with his comment especially when he did his part in introducing Stormzy to his fans.



A Twitter user, Kel wrote: "Some people hate it when you got confidence. Don’t let them block your shine, keep on being confident."

Another, Kwame Frimpong added: "Don’t mind them. Ghanaians always act like they love you and will always be there for you but low key they want you down. Keep your head up champ. Just do have you have to do. After all, it is God who blesses people."



Another in an advice to Yaw Tog said: "Young Bull, these are the few things you’ve to start learning from the industry. People want to see you fall, people want to chastise you for no reason!! Sometimes don’t answer sensitive questions, boycott them. Your EP is always on repeat…..Grrrrr!!"







