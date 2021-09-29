My heart is broken, you always kept me going - Patapaa mourns Nana Ampadu

The late, Nana Kwame Ampadu and Patapaa

• Nana Kwame Ampadu has died

• The highlife legend passed away on Tuesday, September 28



• Patapaa has mourned the late singer



One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty, in his tribute to the late, Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, has disclosed how the late musician played a key role in his musical career.



Devastated by the demise of Nana Ampadu, also known as 'Nnwomtofuohene', Patapaa took to his Facebook page to share an image of himself and the Highlife-great during a performance on stage.



"My heart is broken, RIP Dad !!! Your advice always keeps me going and you will forever remain in our hearts and minds.. May the almighty God keep you in his bosom #Pa2PaSojas," he captioned the post.

Born on March 31, 1945, the late singer is considered as one of Ghana's best composers who has over 800 songs to his credit.



News of his demise shock the nation, according to the grandson of the late singer, he passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a short illness.



Thousands of tributes have poured in from the entertainment industry and the entire nation.



Popular among Nana Ampadu's songs include, 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', 'Kofi Nkrabea', 'Susu Ma No Nye Wode', 'Mother' and 'Yaa Amponsah'.



