‘My heart is not a guest house for your short visit’ – Tonardo throws subtle jabs

Emil Wood popularly known as Nana Tornado is a popular Ghanaian socialite

In the wake of reports of the purported friction between him and Mzbel, Nana Tornado has shared a cryptic message on social media.

Earlier, news of the two best friends unfollowing each other on social media took over the internet with scores of netizens wondering if their friendship had crashed.



But it appears the two have been throwing subtle jabs at each other and the latest to throw a shot is Nana Tonardo.



He took to his Instagram to talk about how certain people have destroyed and negatively transformed him.



Unclear, who his rants are targeted at, Tonardo said he has pulled the plugs on fair-weather friends, particularly those who troop in and out of his life.



“I just want to thank all those who’ve destroyed me into the person I am today. My heart is not a guest house for your short visit. have a glorious week Odiiii disciples,” he wrote as caption to a picture.

Earlier, in two separate posts on Instagram Mzbel said:



“Giving people who betrayed u a 2nd chance is like giving them a 2nd bullet for their gun because they missed u the first time... Stay woke, learn your lesson, and move on.”



“You should feel beautiful and you should feel safe. What you surround yourself with should bring you peace of mind and peace of spirit,” Another post read.



Read the posts below:





EB/BB